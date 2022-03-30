A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.79

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.79 and last traded at C$41.79, with a volume of 15719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.47 million and a PE ratio of 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.28.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

