Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Trading Down 4.4%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.09. 1,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 327,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $659.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aaron’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 89,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 121,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron's

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

