Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Up 6.4%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 2,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 966,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 2,111.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Absci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

