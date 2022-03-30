accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $735.73

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 735.73 ($9.64) and traded as high as GBX 865 ($11.33). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 848 ($11.11), with a volume of 118,324 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, accesso Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,075 ($27.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £349.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 735.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 821.45.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

