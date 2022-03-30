AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.04

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.04 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.17). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.21), with a volume of 60,391 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13. The stock has a market cap of £42.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30.
About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)
