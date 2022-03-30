AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.04

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.04 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.17). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.21), with a volume of 60,391 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13. The stock has a market cap of £42.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30.

AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

