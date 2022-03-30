AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AerCap.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Shares of NYSE AER opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. AerCap has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
