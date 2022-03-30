AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Up 5.7%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. 13,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 730,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69.
AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
