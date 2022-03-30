AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Up 5.7%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. 13,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 730,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,836,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AEye by 2,892.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 966,422 shares in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

