AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.61. 8,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 701,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, analysts expect that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth $322,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

