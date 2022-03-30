Air Partner (LON:AIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.00

Shares of Air Partner plc (LON:AIR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 38972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.63).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Friday, January 7th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £79.14 million and a PE ratio of 31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.21.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

