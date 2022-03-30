Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

Alacer Gold Company Profile (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.