Algorand Hits Market Capitalization of $6.23 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $6.23 billion and $281.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00212964 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.91 or 0.00422669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,067,656,846 coins and its circulating supply is 6,636,817,599 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

