Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.21

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and traded as high as $44.35. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 6,918 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANCTF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

