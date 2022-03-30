Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Up 8.5%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.73. 12,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,689,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several brokerages have commented on BIRD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

