AllianceBlock (ALBT) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $52.33 million and $1.13 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

