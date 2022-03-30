Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 819,389 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

