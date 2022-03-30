Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 465,549 shares.The stock last traded at $11.59 and had previously closed at $11.10.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphatec by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alphatec by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

