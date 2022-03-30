Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.26

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.26 and traded as high as C$23.91. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$23.87, with a volume of 72,214 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cormark increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$982.94 million and a P/E ratio of 25.39.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

