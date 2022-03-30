Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $152,484.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,177,584 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

