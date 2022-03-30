AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 5.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.84. 1,420,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 56,033,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 850,971 shares of company stock worth $17,696,435. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

