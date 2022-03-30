Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.18 ($0.25). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £241.31 million and a PE ratio of -47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.18.
Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)
