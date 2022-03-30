AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.11. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

