Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $258.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.91 million and the highest is $262.40 million. Gentherm posted sales of $288.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 170.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 99.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

