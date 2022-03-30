Analysts Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Atmos Energy reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

