Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $312.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $309.34 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $276.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

