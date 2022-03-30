Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.55 Million

Analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.58 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $9.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $100.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.87 million to $112.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $142.05 million, with estimates ranging from $126.64 million to $164.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

Several research firms have commented on CURI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

CURI stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.