Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ebix (EBIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX):

3/19/2022 – Ebix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2022 – Ebix was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/11/2022 – Ebix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2022 – Ebix had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $150.00.

Ebix stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,741. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth about $1,187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 39.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 35.1% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 8.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

