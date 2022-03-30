Anchor Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,125.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (ANCT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $6,125.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

