Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NGLOY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 199,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,017. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.99) to GBX 3,050 ($39.95) in a report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC started coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 4,300 ($56.33) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 4,100 ($53.71) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,025.14.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.