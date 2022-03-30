Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.44

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.44 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.17). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23), with a volume of 248,728 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.