Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.60

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180.60 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34), with a volume of 1334634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.40 ($2.30).

APF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £382.67 million and a P/E ratio of -98.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £12,450.80 ($16,309.67). Also, insider Robert Stan acquired 12,350 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,163.35). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 727,632 shares of company stock valued at $104,557,952.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

