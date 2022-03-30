Anyswap (ANY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $239.06 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $239.06 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $12.83 or 0.00027132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.07 or 0.07199280 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,170.07 or 0.99789544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

