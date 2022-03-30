APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.36

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.36 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 151918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.03.

Get APA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.