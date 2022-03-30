Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 83,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 396,109 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APSG. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 326,301 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 21,318.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 252,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 251,131 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

