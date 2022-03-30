Apollon Limassol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $363,744.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00006353 BTC on exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $988,273.14 and approximately $363,744.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 42.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00207393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00029881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.00421880 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

