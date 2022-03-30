Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Arcosa has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $66.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcosa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Arcosa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

