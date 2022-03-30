Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.16

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.54 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,126,922 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £23.43 million and a PE ratio of -48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.71.
About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)
