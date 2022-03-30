Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.45

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.45 and traded as low as $53.73. Atlanticus shares last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 73,987 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $836.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. Research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlanticus by 575.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

