Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,098.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.