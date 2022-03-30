Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $125.06

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.06 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 49.50 ($0.65). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 1,467,250 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of £139.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40.
Avacta Group Company Profile (LON:AVCT)
