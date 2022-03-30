Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $125.06

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.06 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 49.50 ($0.65). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 1,467,250 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of £139.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40.

Avacta Group Company Profile (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

