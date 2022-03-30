Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) will post sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

AVY opened at $178.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average is $201.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.