Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.67

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $9.90. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 39,563 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

