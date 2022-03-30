Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.47

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$86.47 and traded as high as C$92.87. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$92.17, with a volume of 6,799,449 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.57.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.8000005 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.