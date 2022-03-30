Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $7.69. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 3,125 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRFH. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $98.82 million, a P/E ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

