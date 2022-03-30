Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €76.07 ($83.59).

Shares of ETR BAS traded up €2.39 ($2.63) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €55.04 ($60.48). The company had a trading volume of 5,458,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.24. Basf has a 1-year low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($80.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

