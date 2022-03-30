BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.65

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.65 and traded as high as C$68.66. BCE shares last traded at C$68.17, with a volume of 5,087,508 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.92.

Get BCE alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$67.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.65. The stock has a market cap of C$62.04 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.5699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.10%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.