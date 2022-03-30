Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 66,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,277,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.