BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 735,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,687. The firm has a market cap of $909.98 million, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.