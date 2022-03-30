BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 5.5%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95. 10,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 443,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.29.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth $736,000. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 159.1% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 597,477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 51.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 101,851 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

