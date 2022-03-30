Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Up 5.7%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.54. 33,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 651,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHIL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $5,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

