Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 304,483 shares.The stock last traded at $29.48 and had previously closed at $30.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $13,618,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

